Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) and ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) Financial Review

Anika Therapeutics and ClearPoint Neuro are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Anika Therapeutics and ClearPoint Neuro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anika Therapeutics -15.05% -3.32% -2.74% ClearPoint Neuro -97.92% -72.26% -44.33%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.8% of Anika Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Anika Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Anika Therapeutics has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ClearPoint Neuro has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Anika Therapeutics and ClearPoint Neuro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anika Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50 ClearPoint Neuro 0 0 3 0 3.00

Anika Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.91%. ClearPoint Neuro has a consensus price target of $12.33, indicating a potential upside of 64.23%. Given ClearPoint Neuro’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ClearPoint Neuro is more favorable than Anika Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Anika Therapeutics and ClearPoint Neuro’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anika Therapeutics $163.31 million 1.99 -$14.86 million ($1.69) -13.16 ClearPoint Neuro $20.55 million 9.00 -$16.43 million ($0.90) -8.34

Anika Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than ClearPoint Neuro. Anika Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ClearPoint Neuro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and bone preserving joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on hyaluronic acid (HA) technology platform. Its OA pain management products includes Monovisc and Orthovisc, an injectable HA-based viscosupplement for the pain relief from osteoarthritis conditions; Cingal, a single-injection OA pain management product to provide both short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, a molecular weight injectable HA veterinary product. The company's joint preservation and restoration product family comprises 150 bone preserving joint technology products, including partial joint replacement, joint resurfacing, and invasive and bone sparing implants, which are designed to treat upper and lower extremity orthopedic conditions; sports medicine solutions used to repair and reconstruct damaged ligaments and tendons; and orthopedic regenerative solutions, including Hyalofast and Tactoset. In addition, it offers non-orthopedic products comprising HA-based products for non-orthopedic applications including adhesion barrier, advanced wound care, ear, nose, and throat products, as well as ophthalmic products. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes and biopsy needles, and the infusion of pharmaceuticals and laser catheters into the brain. It has license and collaboration agreements with Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Blackrock Neurotech, and University of California and San Francisco. The company was formerly known as MRI Interventions, Inc. and changed its name to ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. in February 2020. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.

