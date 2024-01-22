Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.63.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AM shares. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 278,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 115,433 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 4.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 45.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 55,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the second quarter worth about $7,585,000. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AM stock opened at $12.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.25. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 2.26. Antero Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $263.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.23 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.61% and a return on equity of 18.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.29%.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

