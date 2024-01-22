Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,482 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.07% of Apartment Income REIT worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LDR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 26,728 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,323,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,637,000 after buying an additional 618,134 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 199,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after buying an additional 11,465 shares during the period. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on AIRC. TheStreet raised Apartment Income REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $34.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.94. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $40.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 27.65%.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 26,623 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

