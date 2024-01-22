Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) PT Raised to $110.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $103.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on APO. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $98.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $55.16 and a 1 year high of $98.94.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.03 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,094,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,949,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,094,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,949,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,660,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,500 shares of company stock worth $15,620,100. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $353,603,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $332,126,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 91.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at about $217,878,000. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

