AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. cut its stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,757 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 623.8% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 497,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,391,000 after acquiring an additional 428,479 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the fourth quarter valued at $17,253,000. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the first quarter valued at $16,069,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the second quarter valued at $23,042,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 495.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,871,000 after acquiring an additional 90,600 shares during the period. 48.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APPF shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on AppFolio from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on AppFolio from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BTIG Research began coverage on AppFolio in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppFolio

In other AppFolio news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 7,430 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total value of $1,486,743.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,130,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AppFolio news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 4,590 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total value of $924,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,317,618.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 7,430 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total value of $1,486,743.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,130,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AppFolio Trading Up 0.6 %

AppFolio stock opened at $177.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.48. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.85 and a 52 week high of $211.41.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $165.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.46 million. AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 8.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

AppFolio Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

Further Reading

