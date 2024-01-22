AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $215.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on AppFolio from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded AppFolio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on AppFolio from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $218.00.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on APPF

AppFolio Stock Performance

Shares of APPF opened at $177.40 on Friday. AppFolio has a 52 week low of $102.85 and a 52 week high of $211.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.44 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.03 and a 200-day moving average of $183.48.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.18. AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $165.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.46 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AppFolio will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 4,590 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total value of $924,426.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,317,618.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 4,590 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total value of $924,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,317,618.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 7,430 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total transaction of $1,486,743.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,130,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPF. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 2,922.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 43.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. 48.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AppFolio

(Get Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.