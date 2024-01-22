Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) PT Lowered to $45.00

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Appian from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Appian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Appian from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Appian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

Get Appian alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on APPN

Appian Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ APPN opened at $32.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Appian has a 1-year low of $31.59 and a 1-year high of $54.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.49.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $137.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.99 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 25.84% and a negative return on equity of 124.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Appian will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 44,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,565,137.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,567,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,537,810.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,052,524 shares of company stock valued at $112,421,141. 43.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Appian

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Appian in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Appian in the second quarter valued at about $7,851,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Appian in the third quarter worth about $14,884,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

(Get Free Report)

Appian Corporation provides low-code process automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers workflow, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize end-to-end processes and complex business operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.