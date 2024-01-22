Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Sells 36 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,305 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 0.5% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 534.5% during the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $601,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 89.0% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $398.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.90 and a fifty-two week high of $398.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $376.04 and a 200-day moving average of $347.65.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $347.00 to $413.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.16.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Recommended Stories

