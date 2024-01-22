Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Price Target Cut to $66.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential downside of 3.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ADM. Stephens decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.60.

NYSE ADM opened at $68.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.61 and its 200-day moving average is $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

