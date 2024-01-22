Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,280,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,666,137,000 after purchasing an additional 289,064 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 68.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,359 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,112,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $856,254,000 after purchasing an additional 91,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANET opened at $263.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $230.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.51. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.57 and a fifty-two week high of $265.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,834.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,980,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,756. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,834.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,416 shares of company stock valued at $51,397,892 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Melius upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.00.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

