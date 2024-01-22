Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company.

ARM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ARM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ARM from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ARM from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company.

ARM stock opened at 78.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 66.50. ARM has a fifty-two week low of 46.50 and a fifty-two week high of 78.97.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.26 by 0.10. The business had revenue of 806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 739.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ARM will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARM

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the third quarter worth $581,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the third quarter worth $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the third quarter worth $170,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the third quarter worth $114,000.

About ARM

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

