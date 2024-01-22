Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $7.55 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,822 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Visa makes up 0.0% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP grew its holdings in Visa by 18.4% in the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 3.0% in the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 3.7% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 4.1% in the third quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $60,358,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $60,358,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,161 shares of company stock worth $22,308,891. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $270.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $497.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $257.76 and its 200 day moving average is $245.81. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.76 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

