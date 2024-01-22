Assetmark Inc. Buys New Holdings in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 854 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in ENI by 15.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 70,233 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 9,358 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of ENI by 21.6% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,155 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. increased its position in shares of ENI by 1,770.9% during the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 631,610 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,184,000 after acquiring an additional 597,850 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of ENI by 25.0% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 29,831 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ENI by 15.3% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,206 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ENI alerts:

ENI Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:E opened at $31.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.03. Eni S.p.A. has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $34.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.44.

ENI Increases Dividend

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. ENI had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $24.65 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Eni S.p.A. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.4862 dividend. This is an increase from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. ENI’s payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ENI in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ENI currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENI

ENI Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.