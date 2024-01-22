Assetmark Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGCFree Report) by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,417 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,308,000 after buying an additional 41,125 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 199.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 18,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 12,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3,012.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 205,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,159,000 after buying an additional 198,940 shares in the last quarter.

MGC opened at $172.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $172.90.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

