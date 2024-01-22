Assetmark Inc. Has $33,000 Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 63.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,752,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL stock opened at $111.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $117.35.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.10%.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,313.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,997,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.20.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also

