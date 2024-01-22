Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $238.15.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Get Autodesk alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Autodesk

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $1,220,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,707,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 7,554 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $1,843,176.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,863,896. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $1,220,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,707,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,724 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,468. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in Autodesk by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 2,074 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 559 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Trading Up 3.1 %

ADSK opened at $248.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a PE ratio of 58.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.18 and a 200-day moving average of $215.98. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $188.38 and a twelve month high of $249.05.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.