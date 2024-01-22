Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Axalta Coating Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $32.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $34.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.59 and its 200 day moving average is $29.98.

In related news, SVP Hadi Awada sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $335,895.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,845.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Axalta Coating Systems news, VP Anthony Massey sold 17,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $553,215.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Hadi Awada sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $335,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,845.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $1,271,885 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,806,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $781,670,000 after buying an additional 10,208,408 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,744,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $436,886,000 after purchasing an additional 284,713 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,477,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $232,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,872 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,398,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $181,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,653 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,639,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $201,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

AXTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.64.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

