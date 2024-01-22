Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP reduced its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 147,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,320,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 66.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 405,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,174,000 after acquiring an additional 161,868 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 726,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,546,000 after purchasing an additional 160,359 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXON stock opened at $256.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.69 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.91. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $260.69.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $413.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.77 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 12.63%. Research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $8,909,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 309,564 shares in the company, valued at $77,911,067.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total value of $455,214.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,805 shares in the company, valued at $57,992,915.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $8,909,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 309,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,911,067.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,343 shares of company stock worth $19,964,734 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.82.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

