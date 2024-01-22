B. Riley Weighs in on Compass Diversified’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CODI)

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Compass Diversified in a research report issued on Friday, January 19th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.81. The consensus estimate for Compass Diversified’s current full-year earnings is $1.75 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Compass Diversified’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $569.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.60 million.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CODI opened at $21.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 79.89 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day moving average is $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.71. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 370.38%.

In related news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 1,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $47,691.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,062.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 1,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $47,691.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,062.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Bottiglieri acquired 5,123 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $109,632.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,843.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,218 shares of company stock worth $1,214,774 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CODI. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Compass Diversified by 352.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Compass Diversified by 216.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 50.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

