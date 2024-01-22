BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) & Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Financial Contrast

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) and Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares BancFirst and Synovus Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BancFirst 28.26% 15.85% 1.75% Synovus Financial 15.74% 14.95% 1.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BancFirst and Synovus Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BancFirst 1 1 0 0 1.50 Synovus Financial 0 3 8 1 2.83

Risk and Volatility

BancFirst currently has a consensus target price of $85.50, indicating a potential downside of 5.03%. Synovus Financial has a consensus target price of $38.13, indicating a potential upside of 1.34%. Given Synovus Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Synovus Financial is more favorable than BancFirst.

BancFirst has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synovus Financial has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.0% of BancFirst shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.9% of Synovus Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 35.7% of BancFirst shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Synovus Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BancFirst and Synovus Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BancFirst $603.57 million 4.91 $193.10 million $6.34 14.20 Synovus Financial $3.45 billion 1.59 $757.90 million $3.46 10.88

Synovus Financial has higher revenue and earnings than BancFirst. Synovus Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BancFirst, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

BancFirst pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Synovus Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. BancFirst pays out 27.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Synovus Financial pays out 43.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BancFirst has increased its dividend for 30 consecutive years and Synovus Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments. It offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services. The company also provides commercial and agricultural non-real estate loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchase of equipment, and other needs; lending services that include private banking, energy, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and industrial loans; and loans to finance purchases of consumer goods, such as automobiles, boats, household goods, vacations, and education. In addition, it engages in the investment management and administration of trusts for individuals, corporations, and employee benefit plans, as well as bond trustee and paying agent business for various Oklahoma municipalities and governmental entities; and provision of item processing, research, and other correspondent banking services. Further, the company is involved in real estate investment and insurance agency services; and providing depository and funds transfer, collection, safe deposit box, cash management, and other services. It serves customers in non-metropolitan trade centers and cities in the metropolitan statistical areas of Oklahoma. The company was formerly known as United Community Corporation and changed its name to BancFirst Corporation in November 1988. BancFirst Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans. Its consumer banking services comprise accepting customary types of demand and savings deposits accounts; mortgage, installment, and other consumer loans; investment and brokerage services; safe deposit services; automated banking services; automated fund transfers; internet-based banking services; and bank credit and debit card services. The company also offers various other financial services, including portfolio management for fixed-income securities, investment banking, execution of securities transactions as a broker/dealer, and trust and financial planning services, as well as provides individual investment advice on equity and other securities. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.

