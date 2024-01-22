Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 16,659 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 754,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,659 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in NMI were worth $20,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NMI in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NMI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of NMI by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of NMI by 160.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NMI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NMIH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NMI in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of NMI in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of NMI in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, NMI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.86.

Shares of NMI stock opened at $30.06 on Monday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $30.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.15.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. NMI had a net margin of 55.58% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $148.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other NMI news, Director James G. Jones sold 5,287 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $159,403.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,393,111.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 136,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $4,066,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 426,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,706,418.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James G. Jones sold 5,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $159,403.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,393,111.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,855 shares of company stock worth $9,631,198 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

