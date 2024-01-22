Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Invests $445,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $648,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 21,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.28.

Chevron Stock Up 0.3 %

CVX stock opened at $142.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $268.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.30. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $187.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

