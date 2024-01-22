Bankwell Financial Group (BWFG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.48 million for the quarter. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 19.77%.

Shares of NASDAQ BWFG opened at $28.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.15 million, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.52. Bankwell Financial Group has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $31.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bankwell Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, insider Christine Chivily sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total transaction of $41,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,109 shares of company stock worth $31,455. Insiders own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Bankwell Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 46,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 27,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.78% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit.

