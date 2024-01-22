Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires Shares of 10,177 International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 41,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 48,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 21.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 305,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,842,000 after acquiring an additional 53,196 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.2% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 165,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 12,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on IP shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on International Paper from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.22.

International Paper Price Performance

NYSE IP opened at $36.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 49.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.00 and its 200 day moving average is $34.80. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.89.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 1.31%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 250.00%.

International Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.