Banque Pictet & Cie SA Takes $257,000 Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS GOVT opened at $22.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.44.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

