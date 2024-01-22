Banque Pictet & Cie SA Takes Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1,831.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 5,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $497,377.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,095.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,277 shares of company stock worth $2,620,426 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $106.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.33. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $123.69. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 20.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.37%.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.