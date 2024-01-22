BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) vs. Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) Head to Head Survey

BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB – Get Free Report) and Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

BEO Bancorp has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Ridge Bankshares has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.3% of Blue Ridge Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Blue Ridge Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BEO Bancorp $36.97 million 1.91 $8.59 million N/A N/A Blue Ridge Bankshares $175.57 million 0.35 $17.33 million ($2.79) -1.13

This table compares BEO Bancorp and Blue Ridge Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Blue Ridge Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than BEO Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BEO Bancorp and Blue Ridge Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BEO Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Ridge Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares BEO Bancorp and Blue Ridge Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BEO Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Blue Ridge Bankshares -26.86% -23.27% -1.64%

Summary

Blue Ridge Bankshares beats BEO Bancorp on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BEO Bancorp

BEO Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Eastern Oregon that provides commercial and consumer financing, banking and mortgage lending, and other services in Northeastern Oregon and Southeastern Washington. The company offers checking, savings, money market, time deposits, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, agricultural, real estate, installment, credit card, mortgage, term, farm, and refinancing loans; lines of credit; Internet banking and bill payment services; and automated teller machines and safe deposit facilities, as well as originates and sells mortgage loans into the secondary market. The company was founded in 1945 and is based in Heppner, Oregon.

About Blue Ridge Bankshares

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial, residential mortgages, commercial mortgages, home equity, consumer installment, and guaranteed government loans; and residential mortgage loans and mortgages loans on real estate. In addition, it provides wire, direct deposit payroll, remote deposit, electronic statement, and other services; and property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. Further, the company offers employee benefit plans and administration services; management services for personal and corporate trusts, including estate planning and settlement, and trust administration, investment and wealth management, and other insurance products; and wholesale and third-party residential mortgage origination services to other financial institutions and credit unions. It operates in Callao, Charlottesville, Chester, Colonial Heights, Culpeper, Fredericksburg, Gordonsville, Harrisonburg, Hartfield, Henrico, Kilmarnock, Louisa, Luray, Martinsville, Midlothian, Mineral, Montross, Orange, Petersburg, Richmond, Shenandoah, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Warsaw, and White Stone, Virginia; and Greensboro, North Carolina. Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

