Berenberg Bank Increases Energean (LON:ENOG) Price Target to GBX 1,430

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2024

Energean (LON:ENOGGet Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,425 ($18.13) to GBX 1,430 ($18.20) in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 54.18% from the company’s previous close.

Energean Price Performance

Shares of LON:ENOG opened at GBX 927.50 ($11.80) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,653.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 508.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Energean has a 12 month low of GBX 807.50 ($10.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,394 ($17.74). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 978.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,023.97.

About Energean

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.

Further Reading

