Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Receives $76.55 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.55.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

In other news, insider Jason K. Greene sold 24,480 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $1,581,897.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,155. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jason K. Greene sold 24,480 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $1,581,897.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,155. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 7,849 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $508,693.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,758 shares in the company, valued at $178,745.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,383 shares of company stock worth $7,527,732. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 150.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 69.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 203.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $67.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.15. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.27.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.14. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

