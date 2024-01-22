Birchcliff Energy (BIR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Birchcliff Energy (TSE: BIR) in the last few weeks:

1/19/2024 – Birchcliff Energy was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a C$9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$11.50.

1/18/2024 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/18/2024 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$5.75. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/18/2024 – Birchcliff Energy was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$6.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$9.00.

1/18/2024 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$5.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/18/2024 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.50 to C$5.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/16/2024 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$8.00 to C$6.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/10/2024 – Birchcliff Energy was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$6.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$9.25.

1/2/2024 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$10.00 to C$8.00.

TSE BIR opened at C$4.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.29. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$4.77 and a 52 week high of C$9.45.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of C$177.13 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.6748058 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is 250.00%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

