BitTorrent-New Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $848.46 million and approximately $29.92 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002424 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001817 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002129 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent (New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent (New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent (New) is 0.00000089 USD and is down -6.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $27,719,819.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

