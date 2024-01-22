Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $392,000 Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97,681.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,056,747,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,133,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,643,659 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907,897 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $3,894,646,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,918,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,422,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,091 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,072 shares of company stock worth $6,297,103. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $170.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.96. The firm has a market cap of $489.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $123.11 and a 1-year high of $176.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

