Blue Owl Capital Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.87 Per Share (NYSE:OBDC)

Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report released on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.86. The consensus estimate for Blue Owl Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OBDC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. B. Riley downgraded Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of OBDC opened at $15.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.91. Blue Owl Capital has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $399.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.49 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 52.34%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OBDC. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

