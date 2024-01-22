BOK Financial (BOKF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.37 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 20.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BOK Financial to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $82.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $62.42 and a 1 year high of $106.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.34. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

In other news, Director Douglas D. Hawthorne purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.74 per share, with a total value of $69,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,694.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 56.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 736.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 32.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter worth about $57,000. 35.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BOKF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of BOK Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

