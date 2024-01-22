Bone Biologics (BBLG) versus The Competition Head-To-Head Review

Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) is one of 142 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical Devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Bone Biologics to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Bone Biologics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bone Biologics N/A -142.95% -93.35% Bone Biologics Competitors -76.99% -35.76% -14.65%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bone Biologics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bone Biologics N/A -$1.49 million -0.07 Bone Biologics Competitors $518.57 million $14.45 million -17.15

Volatility & Risk

Bone Biologics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Bone Biologics. Bone Biologics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Bone Biologics has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bone Biologics’ competitors have a beta of 1.09, suggesting that their average share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.8% of shares of all “Medical Devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Bone Biologics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.0% of shares of all “Medical Devices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bone Biologics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bone Biologics 0 0 0 0 N/A Bone Biologics Competitors 211 1153 1337 40 2.44

As a group, “Medical Devices” companies have a potential upside of 53.07%. Given Bone Biologics’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bone Biologics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Bone Biologics competitors beat Bone Biologics on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Bone Biologics Company Profile

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1. The company's platform technology is used in delivering enhanced outcomes in the surgical specialties of spinal, orthopedic, general orthopedic, plastic reconstruction, neurosurgery, interventional radiology, and sports medicine. It has a license agreement with the UCLA Technology Development Group to develop and commercialize NELL-1 for spinal fusion applications. Bone Biologics Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

