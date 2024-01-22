Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,357 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at $746,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,203,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,716,000 after buying an additional 50,066 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $127.49 on Monday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $87.99 and a twelve month high of $131.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 57.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.74.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 59.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 84.68%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAH. Barclays downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.13.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $633,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,957,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

