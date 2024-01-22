BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BBIO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $4,206,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 627,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,400,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $4,206,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 627,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,400,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,915 shares of company stock worth $4,396,683. Company insiders own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $37,434,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $7,320,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter worth about $20,949,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1,744.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 745,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,663,000 after acquiring an additional 705,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 4,498.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 553,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,524,000 after acquiring an additional 541,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $36.64 on Monday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $44.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.18 and a 200-day moving average of $30.44.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.97 EPS for the current year.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

