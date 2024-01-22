Brokerages Set BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Target Price at $28.29

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.29.

BKU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of BankUnited from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group cut shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,064,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,465,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,782,000 after buying an additional 660,759 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in BankUnited by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,510,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,541,000 after purchasing an additional 635,779 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in BankUnited by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 540,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,814,000 after purchasing an additional 343,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in BankUnited by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,242,000 after purchasing an additional 340,604 shares in the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BankUnited stock opened at $29.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.61 and a 200-day moving average of $26.39. BankUnited has a one year low of $15.83 and a one year high of $40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.40.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $498.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.38 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BankUnited will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 36.86%.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

