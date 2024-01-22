Brokerages Set Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Target Price at $99.00

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.00.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Loop Capital upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.
CRUS stock opened at $80.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.84. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $111.15.
Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.18. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $481.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.28 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.
