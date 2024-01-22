Brokerages Set FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) PT at $171.86

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.86.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FSV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FirstService from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 target price on FirstService and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank increased their target price on FirstService from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstService in a report on Monday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on FirstService from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService in the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in FirstService by 17.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,364,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,631,000 after purchasing an additional 349,894 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in FirstService during the third quarter valued at $3,178,000. Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstService in the third quarter worth $1,359,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 1.0% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,362,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,328,000 after acquiring an additional 13,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FSV opened at $164.04 on Friday. FirstService has a one year low of $131.75 and a one year high of $166.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 55.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.92.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 20.51%. As a group, analysts predict that FirstService will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.41%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

