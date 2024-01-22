Brokerages Set Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Target Price at $20.50

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.60.
A number of brokerages recently commented on IRWD. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.67 on Wednesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $12.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.76.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $113.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.90 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 112.29% and a negative net margin of 220.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.
