Brokerages Set Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Target Price at $211.33

Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $211.33.

MANH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manhattan Associates

In other news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $558,656.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,145.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $655,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,121,739.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $558,656.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,145.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,978,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 1.8 %

MANH opened at $221.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.87 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.36. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $118.92 and a twelve month high of $230.61.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.26. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 84.06%. The company had revenue of $238.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

