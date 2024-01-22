Brokerages Set Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Price Target at $129.00

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $187.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

NYSE VAC opened at $82.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.88. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $72.78 and a 12-month high of $165.85.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.99). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 44,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 18,255 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $391,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 14,646 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

