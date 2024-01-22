Brokerages Set Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Price Target at $8.92

Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.92.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MERC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercer International to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Mercer International from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Mercer International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Mercer International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Mercer International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Mercer International by 6.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercer International by 21.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 8,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Mercer International by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 23,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MERC opened at $8.60 on Friday. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.85. The company has a market capitalization of $572.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.22. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $470.82 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercer International will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.78%.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

