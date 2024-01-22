Brokerages Set Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Price Target at $9.18

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.18.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NU shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NU from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on NU in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NU in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.80 price objective for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on NU from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, New Street Research lowered NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.25 to $8.10 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

NU Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NU opened at $9.17 on Friday. NU has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $9.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.64 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.89.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. NU had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NU will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NU by 647.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,900,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,165,000 after acquiring an additional 47,554,011 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of NU by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,740,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,563,000 after acquiring an additional 35,079,798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NU by 804.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,950,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,861,000 after acquiring an additional 22,192,009 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NU by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,973,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,353,000 after buying an additional 17,525,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in NU by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 125,291,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,530,000 after buying an additional 16,737,962 shares during the last quarter. 53.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NU Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Further Reading

