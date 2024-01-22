Brokerages Set SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) PT at $14.00

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SLR Investment from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

SLRC stock opened at $15.12 on Wednesday. SLR Investment has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $824.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.12.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $59.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.23 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SLR Investment will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SLR Investment by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 112,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 32,647 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 84,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

