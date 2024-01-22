Brokerages Set SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Target Price at C$22.68

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$22.68.

A number of analysts recently commented on SSRM shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Desjardins set a C$22.75 target price on shares of SSR Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$22.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSRM

SSR Mining Trading Down 1.8 %

SSR Mining Dividend Announcement

TSE SSRM opened at C$13.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 6.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.52. SSR Mining has a one year low of C$13.12 and a one year high of C$23.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 28.36%.

About SSR Mining

(Get Free Report

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.