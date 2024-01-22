Brokerages Set The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Target Price at $15.50

Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of The Pennant Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group Price Performance

Shares of The Pennant Group stock opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. The Pennant Group has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $16.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $140.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.18 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 12.52%. Equities research analysts expect that The Pennant Group will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 217.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Pennant Group

(Get Free Report

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.