Brokerages Set Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) PT at $10.07

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.07.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UAA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Under Armour in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour
Under Armour Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $7.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.67. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.
About Under Armour
Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.
