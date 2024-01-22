Brokerages Set Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) PT at $10.07

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.07.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UAA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Under Armour in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 119.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Under Armour by 34.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. 38.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $7.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.67. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

