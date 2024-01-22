Brokerages Set Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) PT at $6.22

Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.22.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -30.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.17. Uniti Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $6.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -333.31%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 507.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Uniti Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Uniti Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Uniti Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 139,000 fiber route miles, 8.4 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

